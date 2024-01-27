Create New Account
Historian Warns Satanists Founded And Controlled The Worldwide Leftist Movement
Published a month ago
Historian Warns Satanists Founded And Controlled The Worldwide Leftist Movement

Alex Newman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give a historical analysis of the modern day leftist movement and reveal how it came to be.

