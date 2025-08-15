The Great Deception Behind Credit, Debt, and ‘Freedom’ by Thinkmate

::::Is modern freedom just a myth wrapped in financial chains? In this video, we explore the hidden connection between debt and freedom, as revealed by the timeless insights of Alan Watts and Machiavelli. For many, life feels like a trap—working endlessly to pay off loans, mortgages, and credit cards. But what if the entire system was designed to blur the line between debt and freedom?

Alan Watts challenges the illusion of choice, while Machiavelli exposes how power uses money as control. This isn’t just about economics—it’s about your soul. Understand the deep psychological trap behind debt and freedom, and why escaping it requires more than just paying off what you owe.





If you’ve ever questioned the price of your so-called "freedom," this video will help you rethink debt and freedom from the ground up.