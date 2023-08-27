© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 A Russian FPV drone pinpoint strikes a small AFU ammo warehouse with devastating effect.
The cost effectiveness of such strikes cripples the west's ability to keep pace with such weapon shipments as they have been providing until now. The dwindling stockpiles of the west have nearly dried up and the production is a fraction of what it needs to sustain Ukraine in any meaningful way.