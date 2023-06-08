BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aliens, Clones and Soul Containers: How our Souls were Tricked to Incarnate on Planet Earth
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
145 views • 06/08/2023

From: "Pleiadian Healer" Sep 13, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/@pleiadianhealer001/videos"PacLives" Oct 1, 2018 https://www.youtube.com/@paclives/videos

Soul Containers, Hiding Your Soul In Alternate Realities, Dragons: Was Source Taken Over By AI ? How long have soul containers been around? Where is your soul being kept and experimented on? How do clone bodies tie into this? Are dragons guarding our soul? Glass containers and cages used for our soul? Is Source taken over by AI?

Articles: By Nick Redfern "Cloned Politicians, Doppelgangers and Imposters: Don’t be Worried, “They” Aren’t Real…Probably" https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2021/07/cloned-politicians-doppelgangers-and-imposters-dont-be-worried-they-arent-real-probably/

Ashley Feinberg: "The Illuminati’s Secret Celebrity Murder and Cloning Centers, Explained" https://gizmodo.com/the-illuminati-s-secret-celebrity-murder-and-cloning-ce-1771968163

Courtney K: "15 Things You Didn't Know About Illuminati Cloning" https://www.thetalko.com/15-things-you-didnt-know-about-illuminati-cloning/


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b


Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifearchonsnew agenear death experiencelooshunderground basescryptozoologycryptidsreptilian aliensfalse light
