Rhonda Miller: They’re After Your Children
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
47 views • 03/05/2024

The leftist agenda to indoctrinate children with unnatural vice is rampant in schools across the country. Rhonda Miller, field coordinator for The John Birch Society and director of Purple for Parents of Indiana, visits with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to describe how her state became the launchpad for the filth promoted by our elected leaders at state and federal levels, through schools and behind parents’ backs. Miller is trying to wake people up and has had a few notable victories along the way. But the battle is uphill, and she says all parents need to get involved now before it is too late.

Keywords
childrenschoolagendaindianapurple for parentsdei
