Moscow And Kiev Reached First Agreement And Go On With Massive Strikes

Trump is busy calling Moscow and Kiev, but all the agreements are violated immediately after they are made.

After the phone talks with Trump on March 18th, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to suspend strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and immediately gave the appropriate command to the Russian military.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation soon revealed that at the moment of receiving the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Putin, there were seven Russian drones in the air aimed at Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities that provided for the military-industrial complex in the Mykolaiv region. Russian air defense was forced to destroy its own UAVs. Six of them were shot down by the Pantsir air defense missile system, one by a fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The report of the Russian military was confirmed by the US representative Steven Witkoff, which confirms that Washington appreciated Russian signals that the agreements came into effect.

In his turn, Zelensky rushed to blame the Russian military for massive strikes on Ukrainian territory. According to the Ukrainian military, 145 kamikaze drones, two Iskander-M and four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles targeted Ukraine on the night of March 19. Damage was confirmed in at least six regions, but no energy facilities came under attack. Thus, the agreement was not violated.

On the other hand, a few hours after the end of the Russian-American talks, after the reached agreement was officially declared, the Ukrainian military launched another provocation. Three Ukrainian drones of aircraft-type attack Russian Kavkazkaya oil transshipment point in the Krasnodar region, which is part of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The day before, Ukrainian drones also struck an oil depot in Kropotkin in the same region.

The provocation was another attempt by the Kiev regime to show muscle, but immediately after his conversation with Trump on the same day, Zelensky obediently agreed to stop attacks on Russian energy facilities. Thus, Kiev’s attempt to stop the devastating Russian strikes on its military infrastructure through a truce in the sky and at sea failed, and Zelensky, patronized by European hypocrites, was forced to follow the rules set by Moscow and Washington.

The agreements do not stop mutual strikes in the rear regions, but limit their targets. On the night of March 20th, Ukrainian forces attempted another massive wave of strikes in the Russian rear regions. 54 out of 132 drones targeted the Saratov region, where a large explosion thundered in the area of the military airfield in Engels. According to local reports, an oil depot was struck. The destroyed targets could also include the local ammo depot.

Meanwhile, dozens of Russian drones struck Ukrainian air base in Kropivnitsky, which was one of the key infrastructure facilities ensuring the combat readiness of the Ukrainian Air Force on the eastern and southern frontlines.

https://southfront.press/moscow-and-kiev-go-on-with-massive-strikes/