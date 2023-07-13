BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New HIV case linked to 'vampire facial' at closed New Mexico spa
285 views • 07/13/2023

Jim Crenshaw


July 12, 2023


A new HIV case has been linked to a “vampire facial” at an Albuquerque spa that closed in 2018, the New Mexico Department of Health said this week.


The only HIV risk that the 2023 patient reported was a “vampire facial” at VIP Beauty Salon and Spa in 2018. Two cases of HIV were previously linked to injection-related procedures at the spa in 2019, the department said.


So did any children have to be tortured and killed to get whatever it was they were injecting into people? The world is not going to hell, it is hell.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/EVM2wfAzzlhx/

Keywords
closedinjectionshivnew mexicospaalbuquerquejim crenshawvampire facial
