Elze van Hamelen: Assault on Food Sovereignty with Toxic "Pharma Food"

The substitution of traditional meat and dairy products with lab-grown alternatives is increasingly being framed as a crucial aspect of addressing climate change. In this interview with The New American, Dutch investigative journalist Elze van Hamelen explores this topic in depth, focusing on the 2022 Solari Annual Wrap Up report, titled “Pharma Food. Biotech on Your Plate: the Next Chapter in Big Money’s Battle to End Food Sovereignty.” Van Hamelen places this shift in the larger context of what is described as “The Great Poisoning” — a widespread exposure to potentially harmful substances in our food, medicine, environment, and even electromagnetic fields (EMF).

She critically examines the trend towards “pharma food,” often marketed as a sustainable, ethical, and healthy choice compared to traditional food sources. However, the journalist raises concerns about the use of pharmaceutical and transhumanist biotechnologies in the production of these lab-grown foods, highlighting the potential toxicity and unknown long-term health effects. Notably, she points out the lack of regulatory requirements for clinical trials to test the safety of these products, since they are not classified as medicines.

Citing the famous words of Henry Kissinger, "If you control the food, you control a nation," Van Hamelen argues that the promotion of lab-grown food, in conjunction with an assault on traditional agriculture, could be a strategy to increase globalist control over food supplies, thereby undermining national food sovereignty. She also touches upon the dual objectives behind the push for lab-grown food: the pursuit of regenerative medicine by wealthy elites seeking life extension and the development of alternative food sources for extreme emergency scenarios where traditional farming might be unfeasible.

In conclusion, the journalist advises on ways to maintain food sovereignty, such as avoiding supermarkets in favor of trusted local farmers and advocating for anti-globalist policies with legislators.

To learn more about Elze van Hamelen and her work, please click here.