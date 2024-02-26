WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DOGS IN COSTA RICA.

Something to know about dogs in Costa rica. Dogs are very highly revered and very much loved in the country of Costa Rica and the last thing you ever want to be is someone that harms dogs or animals deliberately. People here will not tolerate that in any way. However, you should not approach any old dog that you see, you want to make sure the dog has an owner or somebody who can direct you as to whether or not that dog is friendly. There are lots of stray dogs here and sometimes they will snap at you.





So far, I've only come across two Snappy style dogs but I also approach every single dog with absolute caution!





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston





Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston





#CostaRica #Uvita #RealEstate #HomeBuying #Rentals #Vacation #Jaco #Quepos #ManuelAntonio #CostaRican #Realtor #KevinJJohnston #MarkSavoia #Home #Homes #RentalProperty #Envision #EnvisionFestival