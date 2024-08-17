Where did "Today's" Scripture come from? Shabbat Study

Shabbat Shalom and Thank you for Joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another addition of Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live Study. The Title of today’s study is:





Where did “Today’s” Scripture come from?





You may want to take notes and remember, test everything you see, and hear, to scripture.

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011] What Happens When You Die According To Scripture? Part 4





If you would like to support this ministry, you can give to someone that you know needs Help!





Or give to the following...





https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/





You can listen to us live at the above links, 24/7