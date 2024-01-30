The W.H.O. is the biggest spreader of misinformation, says Scott Atlas, MD

“The W.H.O. is the biggest [spreader] of misinformation. “[The W.H.O.] backed China’s lies… “[The W.H.O.] praised China’s transparency [when China was NOT transparent at all]… “[The W.H.O.]… covered up and blocked [the investigation into COVID-19]… “Tedros, [Director General of the W.H.O.] said China is a model of pandemic management… “[China has had] the most barbaric human rights violations… in modern history. “Tedros, [Director General of the W.H.O.] is a LIAR…" “[The W.H.O.] has a dismal record [dating back 15 years]… repeatedly. “There is NO sane reason why we would sign onto [the W.H.O. pandemic treaty]. “[The W.H.O.] has shattered trust in public health agencies… because they issued PSEUDO-science based mandates…” “[The W.H.O.] had NO transparency when it counted.”
Scott Atlas, MD tells Laura Ingraham on 24 Jan 2024.
