Prepare for These Changes
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
3
295 views • 03/29/2023

A severe economic collapse seems to be developing. Banks are already shaky due vulnerability from derivative contracts of little value, and a decrease in bond values from rising interest rates. Changes in valuations of currencies, bonds and other instruments, pension losses, supply shortages, business failures, layoffs, poverty, political upheaval, sabotage events, invasion and more could soon drive our society into a challenging time, even chaos. 

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com




Keywords
collapsepoliticalsocietychangechaosinvasionfinancialcurrencydeathslayoffsinterestbankssocial securitypovertyeconomicdigitalpensionsbondsdisabilitiesderivativesshortages
