Abortion Survivors Are Not Hypothetical - Melissa Ohden - Freedom Alive® Ep79

When we talk about abortion, we rarely hear from the born alive abortion survivors. Author Melissa Ohden, a survivor herself, joins us to talk about how her biological grandmother pursued the procedure to end her life after being born alive and how The Abortion Survivors Network was founded as a result of her own story.-----

Originally premiered Apr 16, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org