Trump Rally Witness near the man fatally shot in the head and woman injured - Shooter's Name released

Cynthia... I'm adding this at the top. Here Joseph says a woman was shot, but there is nothing reported about a woman,.... so is this an actor? Adding: 15th another video with Joseph. He mentions a woman shot, injured??? Uploading it to compare what he says.

Description with video:

Trump rally attendee witness was near the man fatally shot in the head during incident and woman was injured next to him. He describes in this video and link to it below.

A Trump rally attendee describes the moment he saw a man fatally shot during Pennsylvania event where the former president was also injured. The man, identified as Joseph, explained how he tried to help the man and recounted the moment shots were fired. July 13, 2024

This video was originally titled:

'I counted seven shots': Trump rally attendee says he saw a man fatally shot during incident

https://www.nbcnews.com/video/trump-rally-attendee-says-he-saw-a-man-fatally-shot-during-incident-214812229802

Adding:

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump Saturday was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, sources told The Post.

Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pa., squeezed off shots — one of which grazed Trump in the ear — at an outdoor rally in Butler, just outside Pittsburgh.

Sources said Crooks was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.

https://nypost.com/2024/07/13/us-news/thomas-matthew-crooks-idd-as-gunman-who-shot-trump-during-pa-rally/



Adding this: A FOIA, Following the assassination attempt of President Trump, we just launched an urgent investigation into Biden’s DHS for allegedly denying President Trump additional Secret Service protections.

https://x.com/America1stLegal/status/1812302545764995420

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells

@FDRLST

that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS. DHS, which oversees Secret Service protective detail “wasn’t responsive to those requests” for more resources, the source said. Was Biden’s regime behind the attack, or did it deliberately do everything it could to allow it to happen? Developing…

https://x.com/seanmdav/status/1812278386514870623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1812302545764995420%7Ctwgr%5E4e088c40646169ea55d03c80979646b8daeee9aa%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5755817%2Fpg1



