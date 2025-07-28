Criminalized speech about deadly silence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Already in hundreds of programs, have allowed eyewitnesses to speak in front of running cameras and to reveal their criminal works in conjunction with criminal networks. But the judiciary continues to show no reaction to this and so these criminal networks remain unpunished. If the judiciary does not carry out its task of fighting crime, who should? The following eyewitness report is primarily directed at those officials from the judiciary and security forces who are no longer willing to abscond from their official duties.