Jimmy Savile Takes Young Girl To Prince Philip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyrannosaurus (meaning “tyrant lizard”, from the Ancient Greek tyrannos (τύραννος), “tyrant”, and sauros (σαῦρος), “lizard”) is a genus of coelurosaurian theropod dinosaur. The species Tyrannosaurus rex (rex meaning “king” in Latin)
Everything Savile ever said seems creepy and dirty now and full of double meaning
I hereby object for Charles to become a king. And call for Charles IT's public execution