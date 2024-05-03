© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, May 1-2
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «During a speech at the May Day demonstration, President Gustav Petro announced that Colombia had severed diplomatic relations with Israel as of May 2 because of the genocide being committed by the government and president of that country»