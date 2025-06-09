BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
After Trauma Following Two Abortions, Woman Coaches How to Heal from PTSD - Robin Gerblick
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
0
5 views • 3 months ago


“Abortion is a form of trauma, and many people who have undergone the procedure are suffering from a type of PTSD,” says Robin Gerblick, a certified Biblical life coach. Robin shares her experience of having two abortions and how it detrimentally affected her physical and mental health for decades. She never knew there was life growing inside of her before she aborted her children - nobody told her, and abortion clinics purposely didn’t make that information available to her. Robin also didn’t know how painful or grueling the abortion procedure would be. There are immediate and long-term consequences of abortion, and they will manifest in every area of life. It’s so important to help women understand the true effects of abortion before they make a detrimental decision.



TAKEAWAYS


The trauma of having an abortion affected Robin’s relationships throughout her life


Abortions in the 1970s were very much like “back alley” procedures and very dangerous


Robin received no counseling about abortion or its effects from the abortion clinic because they are focused on the money made


Ultrasounds can help women understand that there is real life growing in their womb



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

Giving Up Grace book: https://amzn.to/4dUfoJ0


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROBIN GERBLICK

Website: https://robingerblick.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robin.gerblick

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robingerblick/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthptsdabortionlifepregnancypregnanttraumaclinicscoachestina griffincounter culture momrobin gerblick
