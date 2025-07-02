BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trouble Cage the Elephant (lyrics in description)
KleckFiles
KleckFiles
56 views • 2 months ago

www.kleckfiles.com/?250701-02

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/e8SWxOSYK7g


Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

We were at the table

By the window with the view

Casting shadows

The sun was pushing through

Spoke a lot of words

I don't know if I spoke the truth

Got so much to lose

Got so much to prove

God, don't let me lose my mind

Trouble on my left, trouble on my right

I been facing trouble almost all my life

My sweet love, won't you pull me through?

Everywhere I look I catch a glimpse of you

I said it was love, and I did it for life

Did-did it for you

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Will it come to pass, or will I pass the test?

You know what they say, yeah

The wicked get no rest

You can have my heart, any place, any time

Got so much to lose

Got so much to prove

God, don't let me lose my mind

Trouble on my left, trouble on my right

I been facing trouble almost all my life

My sweet love, won't you pull me through?

Everywhere I look, I catch a glimpse of you

I said it was love, and I did it for life

Did-did it for you

Trouble on my left, trouble on my right

I been facing trouble almost all my life

My sweet love, won't you pull me through?

Everywhere I look, I catch a glimpse of you

I said it was love, and I did it for life

Did-did it for you

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Got so much to lose

Got so much to prove

God, don't let me lose my mind

Keywords
kleckjonathankleckfiles
