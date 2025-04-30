© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Brian Logan: Liberals, ACLJ: FBI RAID, Bannons War Room: 92% Negative, Wendy Bell: Trump Show | EP1548 - Highlights Begin 04/30/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6srvfb-ep1548.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Anthony Brian Logan 04/30 - Saquon Barkley Golfs With Trump & Black Liberals HATE IT!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6qjjuj/?pub=2trvx
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 04/30 - FBI RAID: Judge Faces Felony Charges
https://rumble.com/embed/v6qjwm7/?pub=2trvx
***
Bannons War Room 04/30 - TV News Assaults 2nd Trump Admin With 92% Negative Coverage
https://rumble.com/embed/v6qjvet/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 04/30 - It's The Trump Show
https://rumble.com/embed/v6qknxr/?pub=2trvx
*****
D.O.G.E. on X
*****
D.O.G.E. Web Site
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths