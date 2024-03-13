EPOCH TV | Crossroads | Taxpayer Dollars Used to Brainwash Teens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Taxpayer Dollars Used to Brainwash Teens
High schoolers in California are being paid with taxpayer dollars to join woke programs around “racial justice.” School children are being trained to carry out the political racial agenda through roles as “organizers” and “community leaders.”
Meanwhile, a federal judge has ruled that a government agency, created to cater to minority-owned businesses, discriminated against white business owners. This new ruling orders the Minority Business Development Agency to serve people regardless of race.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this story and others, and answer questions from the audience.
