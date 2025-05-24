Feed Palestine (#fastforGaza challenge)

This is such a simple thing we can all do to support them in this most dire time.





Although the crossings are closed:

1) It costs money to distribute the remaining food in Gaza to those who need it.

And 2) The aid groups work in Egypt to help Palestinians who made it out, who still very much need and deserve our support, after losing everything to the G-cide.❤️‍🩹





See the work being done, aid being provided: https://www.hayawashington.org/





Fundraiser link is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunger-strike-for-gaza-save-gaza-from-mass-starvation





#fastforgaza #fast4gaza