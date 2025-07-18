❗️Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks loading onto a commercial ship at the port of Geelong to be shipped to Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Video of Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks loading onto a commercial ship at the port of Geelong to be shipped to Ukraine.
Coming up next... video of the same Australian Abrams tanks destroyed in Ukraine.
@AussieCossack
Adding, found from article dated July 13th, 'Russian has Decimated Ukraine's M1 Abrams Fleet':
According to The National Interest, Russia has effectively wiped out nearly all of the American-made M1 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine. Military Watch Magazine reports that out of the 31 tanks provided, only 4 remain operational — an attrition rate of 87%.