© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They're Controlling and Distracting Our Minds for Their End Game during
Early Retirement! We have to be on our guard now more than ever and in
this video we offer some insight and encouragement as to why the
invisible hand could be confusing some of us and steering us further and
further away from what is really important in life! Frank and Angie's
videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early
lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in
living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life
plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like
our perspective on these things and that's why they subscribed. We hope
you do too. Stay safe friends.