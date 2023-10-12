I SENSE A PATTERN

"Weakness arouses evil" Mike Pence. Mike would know, he is the incarnation of weakness.



USA Civil War = Started by the left (Democrats)

WW1 = Democrat in the White House

WW2 = Democrat in the White House

Korean War = Democrat in the White House

Cuban Missile Crisis = Democrat in the White House

Vietnam War = Democrat in the White House

Iranian Hostage Crisis = Democrat in the White House

Gulf War = RINO/CINO in the White House

World Trade Center Bombing (1993) = Democrat in the White House

9/11 War = RINO/CINO in the White House (with a Clinton assist)

2023 Ukraine/Middle East wars = Democrat in the White House

https://mrctv.org/blog/craig-bannister/tony-blinken-either-naif-fool-or-misinforming-about-6b-sanctions-relief-iran



https://www.conservapedia.com/Gulf_War

"In the lead up to the war, April Glaspie met with Hussein on July 25, 1990, indicating in a conversation that he may have Kuwait claiming that whatever he does to solve his dispute is not within US interests. Leading up to the first Gulf War, on September 11, 1990, President George H.W. Bush addressing the United Nations stated: "Out of these troubled times, our fifth objective – a New World Order – can emerge: a new era" thus becoming the first President of the United States of America to openly state and work toward global governance.

