BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I SENSE A PATTERN
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
7 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 10/12/2023

"Weakness arouses evil" Mike Pence. Mike would know, he is the incarnation of weakness.


USA Civil War = Started by the left (Democrats)
WW1 = Democrat in the White House
WW2 = Democrat in the White House
Korean War = Democrat in the White House

Cuban Missile Crisis = Democrat in the White House
Vietnam War = Democrat in the White House
Iranian Hostage Crisis = Democrat in the White House
Gulf War = RINO/CINO in the White House
World Trade Center Bombing (1993) = Democrat in the White House
9/11 War = RINO/CINO in the White House (with a Clinton assist)
2023 Ukraine/Middle East wars = Democrat in the White House

https://mrctv.org/blog/craig-bannister/tony-blinken-either-naif-fool-or-misinforming-about-6b-sanctions-relief-iran

https://www.conservapedia.com/Gulf_War

"In the lead up to the war, April Glaspie met with Hussein on July 25, 1990, indicating in a conversation that he may have Kuwait claiming that whatever he does to solve his dispute is not within US interests. Leading up to the first Gulf War, on September 11, 1990, President George H.W. Bush addressing the United Nations stated: "Out of these troubled times, our fifth objective – a New World Order – can emerge: a new era" thus becoming the first President of the United States of America to openly state and work toward global governance.

Keywords
jfkww2lbjwilsonww1fdrconfederacyislamofascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy