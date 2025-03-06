The Red Heifer and 3rd Temple Deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Red Heifer Deception. Does Scripture support the need for another sacrifice other than Jesus?
The 3rd Temple Deception. Does Scripture support the need to build a 3rd Physical Temple?
Will Antichrist sit in a Physical Temple? Possibly, but is it a distraction for something else to occur?
What would Antichrist look like in a Spiritual Temple? Does this technology exist?