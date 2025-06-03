CEO cut to pieces by VAXX induced BREAST CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On February 13, 2025, Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Accenture plc, sent a message to all Accenture people providing an update on her health. A copy of her message is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99. To: All Accenture People
I am writing to let you know that I was very recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The good news is that the prognosis from my doctor is excellent; the cancer was caught early, and my condition is curable. In addition, a PET scan confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer elsewhere in my body.
I will undergo surgery next week, and the expected treatment afterwards is radiation. Treatment is likely to last 12 to 16 weeks. I have been advised that I will be able to work substantially as normal, leading the day-to-day operations of the company throughout this process. I will, however, curtail my travel during this period. The Board has been briefed and is fully supportive.
https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/us/accenture2/SEC/sec-show.aspx?Type=html&FilingId=18181853&CIK=0001467373&Index=10000
