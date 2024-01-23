Create New Account
The Biden Admin Seems Terrified That Iran Already Has Nukes
The New American
Why is America acting so weak in the middle east? Why are we unable to take a strong stand on anything?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Clips

1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight January, 22nd, 2024

https://americasvoice.news/video/obOHhdkbji0Z6zw/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - Securing America with Frank Gaffney 01-22-24

https://americasvoice.news/video/xoLUTPVGnkfnbYW/?related=playlist


