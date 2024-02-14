Hezbollah Kills Israeli Army Personnel- Hellfire In Safed Hours After Nasrallahs Chilling Dare.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hours after Hassan Nasrallah's chilling threat, Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel. Hezbollah carpet-bombed Israel's Safed with at least 10 back-to-back rockets. The Deadly Hezbollah rocket hurricane killed "Israeli soldiers and injured nearly a dozen." The city of Safed, which Hezbollah attacked, is strategically important for Israel as its northern military command headquarters are located here.