Pirate Chain just may be the answer.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that emphasizes security and anonymity. It was launched in 2018 and is part of the Komodo ecosystem. Pirate Chain distinguishes itself by using a blockchain privacy protocol called zk-SNARKs, which stands for "Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge." This technology ensures that transactions on the Pirate Chain network are completely private and untraceable.

Unlike many other cryptocurrencies that offer optional privacy features, Pirate Chain's privacy is mandatory for all transactions. This means that the details of every transaction, including the sender, receiver, and the amount transferred, are fully shielded and cannot be viewed by third parties. The use of zk-SNARKs makes Pirate Chain one of the most secure and private cryptocurrencies available.

