Another National Park - Donald Trump is Stupid

Remember how Chump wanted to build another National Park? How about
building a wall first. Remember Chump promised to build a wall. We
don't need another National Park when we have a wall to build. Chump
wasted four years as prez and never got a wall built because Chump is
Stupid!
