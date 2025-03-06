© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SIRIUS Documentary Exposed The Shocking TRUTH by Dr. Steven Greer
337 views • 6 months ago
SIRIUS Documentary Exposed The Shocking TRUTH by Dr. Steven Greer
The Earth has been visited by advanced Inter-Stellar Civilizations that can travel through other dimensions faster than the speed of light. They use energy propulsion systems that can bring us to a new era. Humans have also developed these systems, but those in power have suppressed them in order to keep us at the mercy of fossil fuels. It is time for you to know…and this documentary will let you in. Please enjoy “Sirius” for FREE and share with your friends and family. Dr. Steven Greer is renowned for his dedication to disclosing classified UFO and extraterrestrial information. Over the past 30 years, he has briefed senior government officials worldwide, conducted numerous media interviews, and delivered hundreds of lectures. As the author of five books and the producer of documentaries seen by millions, he continues to educate people on extraterrestrial intelligence and peaceful contact with interstellar civilizations.
