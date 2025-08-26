Skeptic Apollonian Rebuts Brian Ruhe’s ET Hypothesis and Sources

In this lively debate, Apollonian challenges the first four sections of Brian Ruhe’s 17-part ET Hypothesis and Sources. With the rigor of a philosophical skeptic, he questions the evidence for UFOs and extraterrestrial contact, dismissing most of the lore as hearsay. Brian calmly defends his views, asserting that while much of his thesis is based on interpretation, one claim is 100% proven: some UFOs since 1947 are not from our society. Beyond that, Brian openly states he’s presenting an evolving hypothesis—not hard proof.





At 17:00, Brian references Grant Cameron’s research, which frames some UFOs as a trickster-like intelligence.

From 54:30 to 58:00, Brian pushes back with a strong counter-argument that, in his words, shows why, while in high school, his sister once said he should be a lawyer.





The discussion concludes after 1 hour and 10 minutes, as Apollonian’s arguments begin to repeat themselves.





I invited Apollonian to come back and rebut parts 5 - 17 but on Aug. 8, 2025 he emailed back to me: " Brian, I was HORRIBLE--I hate how I sounded on that vid, just slow-witted & pretty adamant. But I established I didn't see any evidence or scientific method--then the vid just kept going, like about 1/2 hr toooo long. I doubt that vid will get terribly many views. No thanks Brian. We covered that topic too well, quite sufficiently."





Read Brian Ruhe's most important written work, ever: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/





