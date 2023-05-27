© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i1v5fc722
525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Where is your retirement money? They're all in CCP kleptocrats' international conglomerate!
你的退休金在哪里？它们都在那些中共盗国贼的国际集团中!
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese