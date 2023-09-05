BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GABA as a Nootropic 👿 Biohacking the Metaphorical "Little Devil" on Your Shoulder
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 09/05/2023

For better or worse it liberates us of our inhibitions, basically, GABA is the metaphorical little devil on our shoulders that says "Why not?" and "What's the worst that could happen?" This neurotransmitter is a "downer" as it regulates the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) and is a double-edged sword as a Nootropic.


Read GABA Meta-Analysis 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/304-gaba

Order 💲 GABA Sources

Phenibut Powder https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenibut-Aff

Phenibut Capsules https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenibut-EU (EU)

Ashwaghanda https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-ND

Nefiracetam https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nefiracetam-EU-UK (EU)

Keywords
healthcannabisstresshuman growth hormonebiohackingalcoholneurotransmittersgabaanxiety disorderbenzodiazepinesnootropicslimitless mindsetchronic stressmeta-analysistranquilizersgamma-aminobutyric acidgaba neurotransmitterparasympathetic nervous systemgaba sourcesgaba food sourcesgaba amino acidgaba agonistsgabaergic drugsgaba derivatives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy