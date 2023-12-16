Create New Account
Here is how I made Tony Pantalleresco's microwave shielding device.
Gretta Fahey
I made Tony Pantalleresco's microwave shielding device. Here is what I experienced when I then tried it out. Here is the link to a video of Tony Pantalleresco explaining how to make the microwave shielding device which he is called Weapon of Mass Relaxation https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hI5bdfMOKDd/.

My name is Gretta Fahey and my postal address is Newbrook,  Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Eircode F12 Y560,  Republic of Ireland and the reason that I am publishing my home address here is because crimes using microwave energy are being committed against me and against many of my fellow men and women throughout Ireland and the entire world and they are being covered up by means of  inappropriate psychiatric laws.  Please re-evaluate psychiatric laws today.  


