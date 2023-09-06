© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teacher Blows Whistle on Dangerous & Racist School Indoctrination
120 views • 09/06/2023
Yet another teacher is coming forward to expose the dangerously racist and extreme indoctrination being forced on teachers by the public school system — indoctrination that these teachers are then expected to pass on to their captive students. Speaking with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter, retired Washington State public school teacher Sarah Myers said things were worse than you can imagine. She first realized something was very wrong when new discipline policies came in that held teachers responsible for misbehavior among students. That was followed by horrific mental illness among students. Sarah ends with a clear call for parents to protect their children by getting them OUT of public schools.
