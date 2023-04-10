BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Government Can Legally Kill Us - The Second Largest PSYOP in the Past 120 Years!
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
136 views • 04/10/2023

After exposing the new death panels on December 25, the real question became, “How is this possible?” I wish I had not found this nefarious answer.Show more


Our government crossed the t’s and dotted the i’s in order to unleash the current nightmare, legally. This paper exposes the facts backing up this bold statement.


I hope you will take the time to read and share this message. If everyone in America knew these facts, the plandemic would be over.


In the Rumble link, I’m reading the paper for those who would rather listen. This is my first time reading to a camera, so please extend some grace, as Grace would 😊.


The research paper, along with a related document referenced, are linked below for those who would rather read it themselves.


Thank you all for your continued prayers, encouragement and support.


HHS Powers - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/h5qjkk8h67so8jf9p6v5j/HHS-Powers-Final.docx?dl=0&rlkey=w00wi906lq1rsg1946cj0km9g


US Statement of Interest in Support of MTD-1 - https://www.dropbox.com/s/w4p3a5dzhj7w48n/US%20Statement%20of%20Interest%20in%20Support%20of%20MTD-1.pdf?dl=0


