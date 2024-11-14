Season 2 Ep 12, Igniting Our Vital Life Force Within: Qi, Martial Arts, Meditation and Healing

This is a critical time, and in this time it’s vital that we bring primordial healing arts back into this realm… this is how we cultivate and create vitality once again!





This episode’s guest is Dr. Jack Schaefer, a Doctor of Chinese Medicine, a Taoist Priest, and one who has carried on an ancient lineage of exorcisms -- in this episode, he shares his remarkable journey diving into martial arts to the embrace Taoism, and the powers of Chinese Medicine, and ancient practices like Qigong (said like chee-gung) can provide to the world, and much more!





This is Part 1 of a two-part series with Dr. Schaefer, and in this episode, here’s what’s covered:

✔️ Self-healing through the cultivation of Qi (our vital life force)

✔️ Martial arts, meditation, and Taoist philosophy

✔️ The importance of moving out of Western medical practices and turning to natural methods

✔️The transformative power of Qigong practices… and more!





01:09 Meet Dr. Jack Schaefer: A Journey in Chinese Medicine and Taoism

01:39 Exploring Self-Healing and Lower Astral Energies

03:26 Dr. Schaefer's Path to Taoism and Chinese Medicine

23:29 The Power of Qigong and Tai Chi

28:58 Healing Components of Qigong and Chinese Medicine

36:35 Practical Wisdom for Health and Wellness

41:31 Connecting with Dr. Jack Schaefer

44:03 Conclusion and Next Steps





