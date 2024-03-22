© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Black Preppers" have had ENOUGH of Biden's America and they're getting ready | Redacted News | The left wing media is freaking out that black people are becoming Preppers. And they're rolling out a few hit pieces to mock them. Which is not surprising. Liberals have long made fun of us for prepping... which is another way of saying preparing.