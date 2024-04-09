BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kill Gates is Satan.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
72 views • 04/09/2024

Bill Gates complains that Covid vaccine uptake wasn't as successful as expected, due to "conspiracy theories" that there would be side effects and that the vaccine wasn't properly tested—despite admitting there would be side effects due to the vaccine not being properly tested. 🤡


vaccinessatandepopulationbill gates
