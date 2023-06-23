BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Alphonso Monzo Aleph Tav Body School My personal experience
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
56 views • 06/23/2023

I was fortunate enough to get to spend a week at Well-beingbydesign.com and participate as a student in the 4th presentation of the beginning Aleph Tav body class taught by Dr. Alphonso Monzo III. While there I received many of the services the clinic offers, and met some wonderful fellow students some that actually live in my area. I will be following up this video with interviews of several of my fellow students many of which are practitioners that have now learned Aleph Tav body and plan to incorporate it into their current practice's. I also stayed for a week with my long time friend Nitza Moshe of www.remnantremedy.com and her gracious husband. I learned many things just being with Nitza for a week that I was able to pick up on and bring new practices home with me.. If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Keywords
healthenergyfrequencyenergy healingwellnessenergetic bodyaleph tavalphonso monzowell being by designalternative health carelaying on handsdr alphonso monzo
