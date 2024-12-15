Mother-Μάνα

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Μία καταπληκτική δουλειά, ένα υπέροχο έργο, που σίγουρα θα συγκινήσει, θα προβληματίσει, αλλά με τον δικό του τρόπο θα δώσει την σωστή και καθαρή διάσταση των πραγμάτων.
Πηγές :
Π. Ευδοκίμωφ, Η Γυναίκα και η σωτηρία του Κόσμου
Αγίου Παϊσίου Λόγοι Ο Όσιος Ιάκωβος, Διηγήσεις-Νουθεσίες-Μαρτυρίες
Γέροντας Εφραίμ Φιλοθεΐτης, Χαριτωμένες Πατρικές Νουθεσίες
Κρουσταλάκης Γεώργιος, Γέρων Εφραίμ Κατουνακιώτης
An amazing work, a wonderful piece, which will certainly move, will be a source of concern, but in its own way it will give the right and clear dimension of things. Sources :
P. Evdokimov, The Woman and the Salvation of the World
Saint Paisius, Words St. Iakovos, Narratives-Notes-Treatises-Testimonies
Elder Ephraim Philotheitus, Gracious Paternal Admonitions
Krustalakis George, Elder Ephraim Katounakiotis