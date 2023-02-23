Demons & Deliverance 5: Weapons of Our Warfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 11th, 2017
This is part 5 in Pastor Dean Odle's series on Demons & Deliverance. In this sermon, Pastor Dean addresses the weapons and tools we need to fight the devil and his demons from overcoming our lives. Only born-again Christians are given the authority in Jesus Christ to bind Satan and his demons, and we must be very vigilant in doing so.
"And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven." Matthew 16:19