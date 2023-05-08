David Icke (Live 2016) Summerising On What's Going On In Our World.



Most of the information is still relevant today in understanding what's going on from another perspective.



God IS REAL but Lucifer/Satan has manipulated reality and truths to "Trap" us/humanity to enslave us and has for a long time throughout history told us/the world lies to deceive us and take us/our connection our deep inner connection to God Our Creator whom alot of 'textbooks' etc and history will redirect you to the false god and gods/the demonic fallen angels and the nephilim.



They/The Demons have re-wrote everything to trick us into giving our power away to them and sold us false lie after lie where now we have 95% of what's been taught mainstream is all lies and propaganda and has been for many centuries now.



This channel will go into the true nature of reality and explore and discover our True Creator Our God and NOT the FAKE one that is mostly pushed by Satan through mainstream outlets

