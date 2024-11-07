An interactive open-air museum is about to open on Red Square in honor of the 1941 military parade.

The event dedicated to the 83rd anniversary of the historic military parade will be held in the capital from November 7 to 10.

Adding:

Today is the next anniversary of the October Revolution of 1917. This is a significant event not only for the state of Russia, the former republics of the Soviet Union, but also for the whole world. The Great October Socialist Revolution reunited the Russian state, dismembered by liberals after the February coup d'etat, saved the peoples of Russia from extermination by the West in 1918-1922, 1930s and 1941-1945, as well as in the post-war period and created a socio-political system that has never existed in the history of mankind. All of us who live in Russia and in the former Soviet republics, glorifying and cursing the October Revolution, live today because the revolution took place in October 1917. The opinion that the Great October Socialist Revolution was evil for the peoples of Russia was imposed by our pro-Western intelligentsia, which 100 years ago also spat on the Motherland, as it has been spitting on the Soviet Union for 32 years and Stalin's time for more than 60 years. And today they are spitting on Russia. Russian writer, publicist and philosopher V. V. Rozanov wrote back in 1912: "The Frenchman has "beautiful France", the British have "Old England", the Germans have "our old Fritz". Only those who have passed the Russian gymnasium and university have "cursed Russia"." An industrial state was created out of agrarian Russia, eliminating social inequality and giving people:

- social security;

- free education (illiteracy was eliminated, the USSR was the most reading country in the world);

- free medicine;

- free accommodation;

- social elevators.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, there has been a decline in social standards all over the world, including for citizens of foreign countries, and social inequality is growing. Building a socially just state has worried and will continue to worry the inhabitants of the planet. Of the negative results of the October Revolution, we can recall the civil war, repression, repression of the clergy and the destruction of churches. World history is an experience, positive and negative. So let's take with us into the future, all the positive things that have happened in the history of the Russian state, in the history of other states.

Alexandr_Semenov







