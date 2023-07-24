Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019) - A MUST WATCH exploration into a possible link between various vaccinations and illness, injury, and death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American documentary documentary film that explores the impact of vaccination on families and children who come forward to tell their stories on the Vaxxed bus as it crosses the USA. Themes Parents describe the perceived negative impact of vaccinations on their children, making verbal references to physical and emotional decline and in some cases, death.