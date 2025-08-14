POP STAR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

11 August 2025 - "I'm so sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough. I've been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I've made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health - mind, body, and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can't do that without first taking care of myself.





Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down. I'm so grateful for your understanding and your love - it truly means the world to me.





"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."





- Matthew 11:28





ella langley





Unfortunately, this does mean I won't be at the following shows:





August 15 & 16 - Cleveland, OH





August 19 - Nashville, TN (Listening Room)





August 21 - Bonner-West Riverside, MT





August 22 - Idaho Falls, ID





August 23 - Nampa, ID





August 25 - Morrison, CO





I'll be back on the road in September, ready to give you my all."





