how much more evidence do you need stalker following the target Jewish run organised stalking

We will divide society so that 1/3 are spies and informers that will keep the rest under observation - https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWwofFr9uQsG/

---

you don't believe in government run stalking program watch this stalker admitting is getting paid by the government link to the full video a must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/s7WdCccshH0P/

----

Seeing through your walls Police stalking A targeted individual Eventually killing him A must watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZBQPIM8ivrSe/

----

Cold War Stasi Spymaster Who Helped Create The DHS https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FTfvWXzszFf/

----

Must Watch Steven Baysden explain how he's targeting begun and it continued in Russia France Germany Stasi 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/aocCrxDjJDcl/

----

Dr. Helen Tsigounis Australian Blacklist stalked the Freemasons control the medical schools https://www.bitchute.com/video/825hSoqv1O72/?comment=81C8hSnLqwDTeAAvTloJJdrQ4j7WAyHyfZXd

---

The fake target - Real gang stalking - ShIll gatekeeper YouTube protected Gets exposed part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/TudR8teM5d1B/

---

The stalkers have got pictures of the targets face on their phones https://www.bitchute.com/video/crjj06AleCOA/

---

A must watch Using emergency services before leaving the house https://www.bitchute.com/video/e18ZpW6tHK5S/

---

Visit my channels

--

for 1080p videos https://rumble.com/user/Global_communist_takeover1

https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER

https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8?view=content

https://twitter.com/vinesa1982

https://www.minds.com/aqswdefrgt1/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37Nmvte1KWTE/

https://t.me/FALSEFLAGS123

---

the Jewish targeting program paying off the neighbours to let my mother know she's on watch https://www.bitchute.com/video/lDZNNUkHFnca/

Stalker letting the target know that he's the biggest target end hoaxes false flags psy-ops https://www.bitchute.com/video/JMTvS5R33Yj7/

The government using the citizens to stalk the target a worldwide program and false flags psy-ops https://www.bitchute.com/video/zbpWbFseZTAZ/

Proof stalkers Car mufflers Are modified to Noise campaign Just by pressing a button When driving past the target's house A large percentage of the population are working for the state wakeup https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8/Avs-20249-1:c

A must watch police making it obvious letting the target know he's on a government watch list https://www.bitchute.com/video/FWNthb4kAX0V/

An Interview With Dave Mcgowan About The Boston Bombing Hoax - Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/3HCg8kPTp3fQ/

AFTER WATCHING THIS VIDEO AND YOU STILL THINK MO