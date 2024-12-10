Civil War Movie Explained (SPOILERS)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Captain America: Civil War (2016) explores the complex relationship between two iconic Marvel characters, Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Tony Stark (Iron Man), as they are torn apart by differing ideologies regarding government oversight of superheroes. The film is set after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, where a series of collateral damages caused by superhero interventions leads to the Sokovia Accords—a legal framework that mandates superheroes to register with the government and operate under its control.